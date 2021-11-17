By Damali Mukhaye

The High Court in Kampala has lifted the ban on sexuality education and directed the Ministry of Education to develop a comprehensive policy on the same within two years.

The ruling follows a petition filed by the Center for Health, Human Rights, and Development (CEHURD) in 2016, challenging the government’s ban of comprehensive sexuality education in both schools and non-school environments.

The trial judge, Justice Lydia Mugambe has upheld that it’s a fundamental human right of all Ugandans to access health information on their sexuality and directed the ministry of education to consult all stakeholders before coming up with a clear policy.

Speaking at the dissemination meeting in Kampala, the organization’s Senior Program Officer, Rose Wakikona has welcomed the ruling, saying the ban had exposed the country’s young population to unwanted pregnancies, STDs, and STIs because of lack of information.