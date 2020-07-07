The Court of Appeal has ordered for the immediate arrest of a UPDF major, Joel Babumba to serve punishment in the 2012 murder of his neighbour, Moses Kazungu over a land feud.

Major Babumba’s arrest has been ordered today by a majority decision of 2 justices; Alfonse Owiny -Dollo and Cheborion Barishaki after overturning the Masaka High court decision which acquitted him and a one Alex Baguma of the said murder.

Having been dissatisfied with the above acquittal, the DPP lodged an appeal and after a thorough re-evaluation of the evidence on record, the 2 justices have established that the testimony of a single eye witness Joseph Kabigumira who heard and saw Major Babumba and Baguma execute the murder on the 31stmJuly 2012, was strong enough to convict the soldier.

Consequently, the justices have taken away Major Babumba’s and his co-accused Alex Baguma’s 5 years’ freedom since their acquittal in 2015 thereby convicting them of murder and issuing a warrant ordering police to arrest both men on sight and take them before a High court judge to be handed an appropriate jail sentence for the unlawful and intentional killing of Moses Kazungu.

For Alex Baguma, he has been present in court and has been immediately arrested by police at the court of Appeal.

However, the 3rd judge Elizabeth Musoke did not agree with his colleagues’ decision saying the evidence is not strong enough to warrant a murder conviction.