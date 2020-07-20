

The Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court is today expected to start hearing appeal cases.

According to the cause list they are 63 cases; 26 Civil Appeals, 20 Constitutional Petitions and 17 applications.

Justices Kenneth Kakuru, Hellen Obura, Stephen Musota, Christopher Madrama and Remmy Kasule will handle the Constitutional Petitions while Justices Geofrey Kiryabwire, Elizabeth Musoke and Irene Mulyagonja will handle the Civil Appeals.

Today’s civil appeals session is to concentrate on hearing election petitions.

Some of the prominent cases to be heard include the application by Hon Kato Lubwama versus Habib Buwembo seeking leave to appeal, Hon Nusura Tiperu versus Hon Kasiano Wadri and Another among others.