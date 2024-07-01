The Court of Appeal is today set to start hearing 25 criminal appeals at Kabale High Court in three days.

According to the cause-list signed by the Court’s Registrar Lillian Bucyana, of the 25 appeals to be handled, 15 are murder-related cases.

Aggravated defilement follows in second place with seven appeals, rape with two, and aggravated robbery with one.

In 10 of the appeals, the appellants are seeking to have their convictions and sentences quashed, 13 want the court to quash their sentences, and two are seeking other relief.

Among the appeals to be heard during the Session is one where the State is challenging an acquittal of Aggravated Defilement charges, as well as one in which an appellant is seeking to overturn a life sentence for murder.

The three-day session will be presided over by Justices; Irene Mulyagonja, Christopher Gashirabake, and Eva Luswata.