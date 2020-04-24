The High Court in Kampala has ordered the Attorney General and all security agencies responsible to produce the bodyguards of jailed Lt General Henry Tumukunde and explain why they have been in detention for longer than the mandatory 48 hours.

This follows a successful application filed by their lawyers led by Anthony Wameli seeking their release.

Justice Esther Nambayo ordered the Attorney General to produce Denis Okello and Charles Ongom Labeja who have been in detention since March 12th 2020 to date.

According to the order, the duo must be brought before the court on April 29 dead or alive.

Evidence before the court indicates that the duo was on the fateful day surrounded by security operatives and Police Officers at the offices of Tumukunde located in Kololo before being taken to CID Directorate in Kibuli where they recorded statements.

Lawyers add that they were later transferred and detained at Kira Road Police Station before being taken to Mbuya Military Barracks where they have been held to date.