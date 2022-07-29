By Juliet Kigongo
Court has ordered police to arrest Busiro North Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Nsubuga over failure to turn up for the hearing of his case of alleged theft.
Buganda Road Court Grade One magistrate, Siena Owomugisha’s decision was prompted by the state’s submission that the legislator had on several occasions failed to attend court and neither have his sureties.
“The failure of the accused person to show up in court is a delaying tactic of the court proceedings. I hereby issue a warrant of arrest against Hon Nsubuga. Police should arrest him on sight,” Ms Owomugisha ruled.
