By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Magistrates Court has issued an arrest warrant against writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who is currently out of the country in Germany.

The order has been issued by Chief Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza after Kakwenza failed to appear in court for hearing of his case of offensive communication.

Singiza has also issued criminal summons to his sureties requiring them to appear on April 11th 2022 to explain his whereabouts and to determine if they should each forfeit the shs 10 million non-cash bond bail monies that they committed to pay in the event that he absconds.

Kakwenza is on charges of offensive communication to the person of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kakweza was on December 29th 2021 arrested from his home in Kisaasi Central – Nakawa division following a tweet he uploaded on his official twitter handle ” Kakweza Rukira@kakwezarukira” which the prosecution says was meant to disturb the peace of the president and that of his son Muhoozi.