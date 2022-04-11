By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Court chief magistrate Dr.Douglas Singiza has issued an arrest warrant against four people that stood surety for novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija for failure to fulfil their obligations.

This follows their failure to appear in court today to explain the whereabouts of Kankwenza, who is said to have fled the country and is reportedly in Germany.

The sureties include city lawyer Julius Galisonga, activist Job Keija, NUP Secretary General Davis Louis Rubongoya and a one Anna Ashaba, a teacher at Kololo Senior Secondary School.

However, the magistrate ruled that if the sureties forfeit the Shs40m non-cash bond money they committed to paying in the event that he absconded, their warrant of arrest will be cancelled and discharged.

Meanwhile the warrant of arrest against Kakwenza has been extended to May 9th.

On March 23rd, Court issued an order for the immediate arrest of Kankwenza and have him produced in court today for hearing of his cases.

But prosecution led be Resident State Attorney Joan Keko informed court that they had failed to arrest Kakwenza who is allegedly in Germany for treatment arising from torture by security operatives.

Kakwenza is facing charges of Offensive Communication to the person of President Museveni and his son Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kakweza was on December 29th 2021 arrested from his home in Kisaasi Central – Nakawa division following a tweet he uploaded on his official twitter handle “Kakweza Rukira@kakwezarukira” which the prosecution says was meant to disturb the peace of the president and that of his son Muhoozi.

State contends that the charge of Offensive Communication offends section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act.

Kakweza allegedly committed the offences between the 24th and 28th of December 2021.