Nakawa Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza has ordered the arrest of Martha Nkwanzi Katanga, daughter of deceased businessman Henry Katanga.

Nkwanzi is accused of destroying evidence in her father’s murder on November 2, 2023, at their family home in Mbuya, Kampala.

The Chief Magistrate issued the warrant of arrest on the request of chief prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya who said that there is no justification for Nkwanzi to refuse to respond to three sets of court summons yet she is an out-patient who attends Rosewell Hospital while coming from home.

“It is clear that she (Nkwanzi) is somewhere at home and not hospitalized. The [medical] report that is being based on [by the defence lawyers] is dated 28 November 2023,” Mr Muwaganya argued.

Muwaganya said since Nkwanzi is not hospitalized for postpartum care, she ought to be arrested and presented before court.

Meanwhile, Katanga’s window, Molly Katanga has been issued with the fourth set of criminal summons after court was satisfied that she is still hospitalised and being treated for the injuries she allegedly suffered during her husband’s murder.

Regarding the three suspects already on remand, the DPP says police inquiries are still ongoing and that they cannot be admitted on bail since the case files have been called by the High Court for review.