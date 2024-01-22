Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Molly Katanga after she failed to respond to multiple court summons requiring her to appear and answer charges related to her husband, Henry Katanga’s murder.

Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza ordered the police to arrest Molly by February 12, 2024, stating that the medical reports provided by her lawyers did not adequately explain the extent of her injuries to the court. His Worship Kakooza further noted that if Molly is truly ill, the courts and prisons have mechanisms for handling sick patients. Additionally, she could apply for bail before the High Court based on her medical condition.

Molly Katanga has reportedly been hospitalized at IHK since November 2, 2023, for injuries she allegedly sustained on the day of her husband’s shooting.

The court seeks Molly’s presence to join her daughters, Martha Nkwanzi Katanga and Patricia Kakwanza, who have been committed to the High Court for their alleged involvement in their father’s murder on November 2, 2023, at their family home on Chwa II Road in Nakawa division. This committal follows the completion of police investigations.