The Anti-Corruption Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of lawyer Fred Makada, an advocate with Makada and Makada Advocates. The order was issued by Grade One Magistrate Albert Asiimwe after documents presented to the court by Makada’s lawyer proved contradictory.

The case against Makada and three others has been pending in court since July 22, 2024. Despite repeated attempts to bring him before the court, Makada has failed to appear. The magistrate found the documents submitted by Makada’s lawyer, Brian Sserunjogi, to explain his absence, unbelievable.

The prosecution, represented by Baine Stanley and Anna Kiiza, applied for the arrest warrant after contesting the travel document provided by Makada’s lawyer. The document indicated that Makada had traveled to the United States on July 12, 2024, to seek medical treatment for a blood clot. However, the police case file showed that Makada had recorded a statement at the police on August 9, 2024. The prosecution argued that it was impossible for Makada to have left the country.

Magistrate Asiimwe ruled that Makada’s behavior and his lawyer’s actions were a violation of both the accused person’s right to a fair and speedy trial and the prosecution’s right to conclude its investigations. The magistrate ordered the police to arrest Counsel Fred Makada and bring him to court on October 18, 2024.

The magistrate also ordered the prosecution to disclose its evidence to the other defense lawyers, led by Joel Israel Kidandaire. Kidandaire’s client, John Matovu, feels prejudiced by the delay in his trial. Matovu’s business clients, both local and international, are complaining about the alleged theft.

Fred Makada is jointly charged with the former President of the Uganda Law Society, John Matovu; Muganza James, a commercial officer with Jinja District Local Government; and Basoga Charles, the Chairperson of the Busoga Growers Cooperative Union. They are accused of conspiring to defraud the government of Shs4 billion intended to compensate the Busoga Growers Cooperative Union for losses incurred during the NRA war.

Makada, as the advocate for the Busoga Growers Cooperative Union, is alleged to have stolen Shs1.2 billion of the compensation funds. The accused persons allegedly committed these offenses in Kampala and Jinja Districts between 2018 and 2023.

Matovu, Muganza, and Basoga have denied the charges and are out on bail. The main case has been adjourned to October 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, Matovu, through his lawyer Joel Israel Kidandaire, has filed an application seeking to block his prosecution on grounds that the criminal charges against him are false and malicious. Matovu claims that these charges are intended to tarnish his reputation, which he has worked to build over 33 years.

Senior Counsel Matovu’s application is scheduled for hearing on September 19, 2024, by Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One Albert Asiimwe.