By Anthony Wesaka

The High Court in Kampala has ordered government alongside security agencies, to produce before it the body of writer Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija dead or alive.

Justice Musana Sekaana has given the security agencies upto tomorrow to heed to his orders.

Kakwenza is accused of making abusive, derogatory and belittling tweets against president Museveni and First son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He was picked up by a joint security team from his home in Kisasi, a Kampala suburb on December 28th 2021.

Yesterday’s ruling follows an application filed last week in which Kawkwenza had sued government security organs for holding him illegally beyond the stipulated 48 hours without being released or brought formally to court to be charged.

His application was supported by his wife, Eva Basiima.

She stated that since her husband was picked by armed security officers from their home he remained inaccessible until plain clothed men and SFC soldiers armed with guns drove her husband to their upcountry home in Iganga and conducted a search.