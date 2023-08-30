The High Court Civil Division has ordered Rosewell Women and Children’s Hospital to produce a 5-month-old newborn baby who was allegedly detained as security for unpaid medical bills. The order has been issued by Justice Esta Nambayo.

This is after the couple Soloome and Bridges Alinda dragged the hospital to court for allegedly refusing to release their newborn baby over an accumulated bill of Shs4.4 million.

The order to produce the baby with his food at 2pm was issued after lawyers for both parties agreed that if the parents could raise one million shillings out of the outstanding bill, he will be handed over back to his parents.

However, the hospital lawyer, Mr. Ssemakula Mukiibi told court that the toddler is at Loving Hearts, a baby care home after being abandoned by his parents, hence involving Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to have the baby taken in safe care.

The couple contends that they have gone through an emotional roller-coaster ever since they gave birth to their baby boy who was detained by the hospital over non-payment of Shs4.4 million, which they were allegedly denied a chance to clear in installments.