Court has directed the immediate arrest of Mr Zhang Jun, a Chinese investor who is on the run for dubiously registering a multi-billion company.

Zhang Jun is jointly charged with fellow businessman Hu Zheheng who was yesterday granted a cash bail of Shs3 million and his passport was confiscated by Court as a security to ensure his return whenever needed.

According to the document signed by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, police are ordered to arrest Zhang Jun and produce him before the Court on February 12, 2024, to answer the charges of obtaining registration and conspiracy to commit a felony.

These investors are fighting the ownership of a multi-billion concrete electric pole manufacturing company.

Chen Chao, the director and chairman of Entec Electric company based in Tororo dragged Hu Zheheng; his former country manager, and Zhang Jun a former salesman to court for fraudulently obtaining registration for the same company as directors.

Hu Zheheng and Zhang Jun both Chinese businessmen are charged with obtaining registration of Entec Electrical Equipment company by falsely pretending that they were the sole proprietors of the said company.

It is alleged that the two used a strict COVID-19 period and absence of the Director General, Chen Chao to fraudulently register themselves with the Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) as the directors of Entec Electrical Equipment Company Limited.

Prosecution contends that the accused persons committed the offence on June , 27, 2017 at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau offices in Kampala when they willfully procured registration as the only subscribers of Entec Electrical Equipment Company Ltd.

The two claimed they were the sole owners representing 50 percent each.

The case was yesterday January 16, 2024, adjourned until February 12, 2024 for mention.

This is after the resident State Attorney at Buganda Road Court Joan Keko informed Court that investigations into this case are still ongoing.

Find the Court document below;