High Court in Kampala has ordered the government to produce Rwandan National Elly Tumwine and explain why he has been in detention for more than mandatory 48 hours without any charges levied against him.

Justice Musa Ssekaana issued the order following a successful application demanding for his production filed by lawyer Abdullah Kiwanuka.

Court heard that Tumwine was arrested on May 16th from his mobile money business located at Pulota B Kakira Town council in Jinja District. He was reportedly arrested by Military Police Officers and other security operatives headed by one Godwin.

His lawyer Kiwanuka told the court that Tumwine’s place of residence was there and then searched before he was reportedly taken to Special Investigations Unit of Police in Kireka and transferred to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters.

While relying on the evidence adduced by his sister Juliet Kirabo, Kiwanuka submitted that since then, Tumwine has been held incommunicado and never been produced before any competent court of law or released as required by the law.

Justice Ssekaana ordered the Attorney General William Byaruhanga, the Commandant Special Investigations Unit of Police Elly Womanya and the Director Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Major General Abel Kandiho to produce Tumwine before his court on June 4th.