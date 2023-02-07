The International Crimes Division of the High Court Judge, Alice Komuhangi Kaukha has issued a production warrant ordering Luzira prison authorities to produce without fail 7 people accused of attempting to kill Works Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala by shooting.

This is the second time the 7 suspects are missing in court, the other time being attributed to restrictions due to an Ebola outbreak. The two incidents are said to be delaying the case as per defence lawyer, Geoffrey Turyamusiima.

As court convened on Tuesday to commence pre-trial proceedings to mark and inspect physical exhibits, the 7 suspects battling terrorism, murder, and attempted murder charges were nowhere to be seen, only to abruptly appear on a screen via zoom.

This forced the judge to hold a closed-door meeting with both state prosecutors and the defence lawyer to ascertain the cause of the absentia before explaining that she cannot proceed with the pre-trial as there has been no written consent from the suspects to be tried on zoom.

She later adjourned the case with one suspect from Kigo prison present in court to February 28, 2023, and signed a production warrant for the remaining 7 suspects from Luzira.

The suspects are facing charges of attempted murder of Gen Katumba Wamala, the murders of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his bodyguard Sgt Haruna Kayondo on June 1, 2021 in Kisaasi, Nakawa division.

The other charges are in relation to the murders, attempted murders, and aggravated robberies of May 29, 2019, at Cheap General Hardware in Nansana Wakiso, City shoppers supermarket in Mpererwe, and Denevo Barkery in Kalerwe.