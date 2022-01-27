By Ruth Anderah

Kampala High Court has ordered Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi to pay a fine of Shs300million to the Ugandan government for contempt of court by discussing unfinished suit on his Facebook page and Twitter.

The order has been issued by the High court Judge Musa Ssekaana after a successful case by Attorney General.

Mabirizi also ordered to pay the costs of this suit to the government and a strong warning to stop attacking judicial officers in the future.

Mabirizi had filed a case against Capital Market Authority challenging its decision (CMA ) to approve the initial public offering of MTN ‘U’ Ltd.

On November 15th, 2021 High Court Judge Phillip Odoki delivered a ruling on preliminary points of law which had been raised in the above application.

Following the delivery of the said ruling, Mabirizi made contemptuous comments and utterances on his Twitter and Facebook which are calculated to bring the then presiding judge into contempt and to lower his judicial authority before and after the final determination of the suit in respect of court proceedings.

He is said to have been arguing the merits of the suit and suggesting that the trial judge should rule in his favor.