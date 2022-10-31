Buganda Road Court has ordered police to release Dr. Kizza Beisgye’s car which is currently parked at Kampala Central Police Station-CPS.

The mentioned court has ordered that the said vehicle registration number UAK 773F be released back to a one Obed Kamulegeya who is the registered owner.

The said vehicle was towed to CPS upon the arrest of Besigye and activist Lubega Mukaku from Mini Price on June 14, 2022. The two were allegedly addressing a congregation while imploring it to demonstrate against the rising commodity prices.

Besigye through his lawyer Elias Lukwago asked court to have the car released, saying his client faces difficulty commuting from Kasangati to Buganda Road Court.

The lawyer further added that it would be unfair for the car to be kept by police yet the state was not using it as an exhibit.

The state did not block the release of the vehicle but insisted asked the same be returned to Obed Kamulegeya upon production of proof of ownership.