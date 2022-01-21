By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Marion Mangeni has ordered an investor Mukesh Shukla Babubhai aka Shumuk to present documents of the official handover of the Muyenga Hotel Diplomat by the late Borny Katatumba family.

Shumuk is accused of forging signatures on alleged official handover documents of Hotel Diplomat in Muyenga a Kampala suburb.

Shumuk the Executive Director of Shumuk Aluminum Industries is charged with 13 counts in connection to forging signatures of the deceased former Consular of the Pakistan Islamic Republic in Uganda, Bonny Mwebesa Katatumba, and those of other family members.

The prosecution contends that Shumuk and others still at large on or about April 17, 2015, in Kampala District, with intent to defraud or deceive forged a letter for the official handover of Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga a Kampala suburb purporting to have been signed by the deceased Katatumba.

Now the magistrate has adjourned the case until January 24th, for further defense hearing.