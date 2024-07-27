Court at Buganda Road has been forced to re- call from remand and release on bond a suspected anti-graft protestor for having both the male and female sexual organs.

The suspect whose names we opt to withhold was remanded to Luzira women’s prison on July 23rd, 2024 but prison authorities reportedly complained to the court that they had discovered that person had two sexual organs and the female inmates had expressed concern.

A production warrant was immediately issued to bring back the suspect before court for further medical examination which has since revealed that they indeed have two sexual organs and breast tissue, plaited hair but no uterus.

Confused about where to remand the suspect until the next court session on August 5th, Grade One Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba was left with no option but to release the person on bail even without sureties for fear of what could befall the suspect while in prison.

The suspects is among the nearly 100 youth who were rounded up by security personel for staging anti-graft protests demanding for the resignation of the speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among.