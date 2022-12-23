The judiciary has confirmed that Court Registries shall remain open even as the annual vacation starts today December 23, 2022 to enable Judicial officers celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to the press release issued this morning by judiciary’s communications office, all court users and the general public are notified that the vacation for Courts of judicature runs from December 23 to January 7, 2023 as provided for in the judicature rules.

The rules provide for mandatory court vacation which is the period between the end of one term of court and the beginning of another. During this period courts will remain open for hearing of criminal cases and registries will remain open for registration of new cases of all categories as well as dealing with other registry-related work.

Judiciary advises that where a civil matter is urgent, a formal application will be filed by an interested party for a certificate of urgency and if granted, the matter is heard accordingly.