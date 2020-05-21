High Court judge Andrew Bashaija has dismissed with costs a case in which a Harvard University Student was accusing the president of blocking him on Twitter.

Hillary Innocent Seguya dragged the president to court together with the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and Police’s chief political commissar Asan Kasingye for blocking him on Twitter.

Through his representative Male Mabirizi, Seguya had contended that the said actions by the President, Ofwono Opondo and Kasingye were illegal and he based his argument on a US case where President Donald Trump was ordered to unblock some of his followers.

However in his ruling today, Justice Bashaija said the twitter handles of the three government officials are private and that they have a right to choose whom to allow or block on their handles.