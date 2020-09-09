

Makindye magistrates court is today expected to decide on whether to release on bail 21 people including Dodoviko Mwanje and seven senior police officers accused of demolishing St Peter’s church Ndeeba.

The bail ruling is expected to be delivered at 2pm today by a Chief magistrate Prosy Katushabe.

Prosecution states that Dodo and Ivan Katongole a KCCA Urban planner between March and August 2020, conspired with several senior police officers and other people to demolish st. Peter’s church in Ndeeba ;the property of Church of Uganda.

Among the senior police officers implicated in this matter is Superintendent of police David Epedu , the Katwe police station DPC ASP Mugisha Yeko Kato , OC Ndeeba police SSP Rashid Agero and Martin Adero, who are police Field Force unit commanders .

The police officers separately face a charge of disobeying lawful orders of commissioner of police Moses Kafeero, which were to oversee security deployment at St. Peter’ church in order to avert any possible demolition.

Other people including a building inspection Engineer of Lubaga division, a mechanic and a veteran soldier among others are charged with causing malicious damage to St. Peter’s church and theft of church property such as chairs and doors.

The 21 suspects on remand at Kitalya prison are expected to participate in today’s court proceedings via video conferencing having been already charged and denied any involvement in the demolition of the said church which happened in wee hours of August 10th 2020.

