The head of High court criminal Division, Justice Wilson Kwesiga is this morning expected to decide on whether to review Rt. Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde’s bail conditions that he set on April 14th.

This comes after Tumukunde filed an application asking Justice Kwesiga to reconsider his position of asking him to present sureties who are army officers either serving at his rank or above.

However, Tumukunde’s wife Stellah Tumukunde, in her affidavit in support of application stated that the army officers at her husband’s rank are either still actively serving officers or serving in senior government positions for which they can not be allowed to stand surety for a colleague charged with treason.

Tumukunde, through his lawyers of Kabega, Tumusiime and Company advocates says he is ready to deposit the land title of his home situated at Kololo Hill as security in the court.

He also asked Justice Kwesiga to find the already presented sureties including his wife, brother Hannington Karuhanga and family friend Matthew Rukikaire substantial and release him.

Tumukunde has spent 6 weeks on remand at Luzira prison on charges of unlawful possession of guns, ammunition and treason.