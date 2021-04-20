By Ruth Anderah

Kampala High court has set April 22nd to hear an application filed by the family of a missing 62-year old, an American national Guy Smith seeking his unconditional release.

These, on Friday last week filed habeas corpus application before High Court Civil division claiming that he was being illegally detained at the Special Investigations Unit-Kireka.

The family led by wife; Sharon Tusiime and their 2 children aged 6 and 11 say their father who is a resident of Kitebutura in Njara Ward Fort portal city was reportedly picked by the “notorious drone car on March 21st and has since been held incommunicado.

They add that with the help of a consular office at the US Embassy in Kampala and lawyers from centre for legal Aid, the family managed to establish the whereabouts of their relative at the SIU police facility in Kireka.

Now the family asked court to intervene and issues an order compelling the Attorney General, IGP and the commandant of SIU Kireka to either release Guy unconditionally or produce him before a competent court of law dead or alive.