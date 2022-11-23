The case in which the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is accused of stealing land belonging to businessman Frank Matovu Ssenkwajju has been forwarded to a judge for hearing.

The case has been forwarded to Justice Olive Kazarwe for trial by High Court land division deputy registrar, Janeva Natukunda.

The contentious piece of land is comprised of Plots 1035, 1039, and 1040 all situated in Kitala – Entebbe in Wakiso district.

Matovu claims that he purchased the said land in 2018 from Christopher Musisi, Diana Birungi, and Bernard Kiwanuka, and later transferred the land title to his name in 2022.

He adds that on March 9, 2022, UPDF soldiers trespassed on the land without his knowledge and fenced off part of it before constructing a temporary kiosk which has since been removed by the Army.

However, in March this year, Defence and Army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said the land is theirs, and it has been in occupancy since 1987 before soldiers left for Somalia.

In his case, Matovu wants court orders compelling UPDF to vacate his land.