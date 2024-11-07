The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has set December 3, 2024, as the start date for the hearing of a hate speech case against former Rubaga Division Resident Deputy City Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora.

This follows the prosecution’s notification to the court that investigations in the case are complete. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi ordered the prosecution to make disclosures directly to Burora, as it appears that all his lawyers have abandoned him.

Burora faces six counts of hate speech and spreading malicious communication. The prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024, in the Kampala District or thereabouts, Burora used his X handle, “Harder HB,” to share malicious information about Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, portraying her as a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and corrupt official.

According to the prosecution, this information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean Ms. Among and promote hostility against her. Burora has denied the charges.