

The General Court Martial in Makindye has set September 14th to decide whether five soldiers previously charged with former Bubulo West Member of Parliament Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi have a case to answer.

The soldiers include Rogers Mweru, Yunus Lemertga, Ifosiga Saidi Dodla, Cassim Adams Mawa, Sergeant Okeng , James Shimali and Yusuf Kiisa.

The group is charged with offenses related to security after they reportedly plotted to overthrow the legitimate government of Uganda.

However, when the case came up for further hearing, the Army Prosecutor Captain Ambrose Baguma told the seven member panel led by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti that prosecution had closed its case with five witnesses.

It is alleged that the accused persons between 2011 and 2012 in diverse places in Uganda specifically in Kampala, Mpigi, Luwero , Entebbe, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka and Nakasongola, contrived a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda.

They said to have organized meetings, mobilized funds, acquired firearms and military training in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo also mobilized and recruited people into their rank and file.

The five soldiers were arraigned in court in 2018 with former MP Tony Kipoi who was later granted amnesty after denouncing rebellious activities, but they denied the charges and they were granted bail last year pending conclusion of this case.