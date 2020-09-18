The case in which NURP Members are suing Robert Kyagulanyi, EC and founder of the party Moses Nkonge Kibalama and Paul Kagombe over the recent Changing of the Political Party National Unity Reconciliation and Development is set for hearing.

High court Civil division judge Musa Sekaana has set the hearing for 25 September and also summoned the two alleged founders of the Party Moses Nkonge Kibalama and Kagombe to be cross examined in their affidavits.

Kyagulanyi and group were sued by two of the founding members of NURP Difas Basile and Hassan Twala who through their lawyers led by James Byamukama, allege that the respondents fraudulently made changes without following the party constitution.

The complaints before High Court Civil Division include transferring party name from NURP to NUP, changing leadership from Moses Nkonge Kibalama to Kyagulanyi and other said leaders, party colours, logos, alteration of list of founder members and subscribers.

The applicants contend that in 2019, Electoral Commission following an application by Kibalama changed the party name from NURP to NUP under general notice number 838 of 2019 which was later put in the National Gazette of August 12th 2019.

They add that they were never consulted and did not pass the requisite resolution to change the party name and now want the High Court to issue an order restoring the party to its rightful members and declare the said changes illegal.

Meanwhile, speaking shortly after the court proceedings the NUP president also Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi told his supporters that there is no need to fear since everything was done within the law.

He also allayed fears of missing on next years presidential candidates ballot paper.

