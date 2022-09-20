The International Crimes Division of the High Court has set October 10th, 2022 as the hearing date for bail applications by Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana.

However, on the same date, the judge will also hear an application by the state seeking witness protection.

Judge Alice Komuhangi Khauka stood over the matter for 10 minutes to hear an application seeking to consolidate two murder files against the legislators.

The MPs are accused of participating in the Masaka/Lwengo murders that saw over 10 people hacked to death. The two legislators are charged with counts of murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and abetting terrorism.

The prosecution states that on August 4, 2021, the MPs killed one Bwanika Joseph of Kisekka B village, Kankamba parish in Lwengo district.

They are jointly charged with four others in which prosecution states that the group on August 23, 2021, at Ssenya village, in Masaka city, with malice aforethought killed Tadeo Kiyimba and attempted to murder Ronald Ssebyoto on the same day at Ssettaala village.

The group is said to have planned the alleged murders at Happy boys, Kalenda and Kayanja Estate House in Kampala.

They are also said to have participated in the murder of Slaiman Kakooza, and Michael Kizza Nswa at Ssetela Village, Kimaya, Kabonera division.