

Buganda Road court has set September 10th 2020 to hear an application filed by lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi seeking to issue an arrest warrant against Kyadondo East MP and NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for allegedly lying about his age.

The date has been fixed by grade one magistrate Stella Amabilisi who is to hear and determine the same.

According to documents filed before court on Monday August 31st, Kyagulanyi is wanted to answer charges relating to making a false declaration before a passport control officer by stating that he was born in 1982 yet there is un rebutted evidence which proves that he was born in 1980.

The evidence allegedly obtained from UNEB, Makerere University by Mabirizi ; Kyagulanyi indicates on his academic papers at O’level, A’level and University transcript that he was born in 1980.

Mabirizi as a concerned Ugandan, now wants to block Kyagulanyi ‘s pending presidential nomination and participation in politics for subsequent 7 years and if court agrees to convict him as a liar.