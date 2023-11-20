The High Court in Kampala has set December 18th and 19th as the hearing dates for the aggravated robbery case against music promoter and socialite Charles Olimu, commonly known as Sipapa.

Sipapa, along with his wife Shamirah Nakiyemba, has been on remand since September 2022 facing six counts of aggravated robbery.

Police arrested the couple at their home in Kira Municipality after they allegedly used a harmful substance to render their victims, South Sudan nationals, unconscious before robbing them of their belongings, including money, laptops, phones, TV screens, and a golden belt.

Prosecution led by Edward Muhumuza told court that they have gathered sufficient evidence to link Sipapa and his wife to the alleged robbery of USD429,000 (about Shs1.6 billion) from Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit, a South Sudanese businessman.

Muhumuza also stated that they have evidence proving that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars, and music promotion, along with Nakiyemb, a designer, and others still at large, engaged in money laundering on the night of August 29, 2022, in Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division.

The duo is also accused of robbing Mul and Mary Ateng of USD429,000 (about Shs1.6 billion), two mobile phones, a TV, a laptop, and other items, immediately before or after using a substance to render them unconscious.