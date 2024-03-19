The High Court in Kampala will on July 2, 2024, start hearing evidence against Molly Katanga, and her two daughters in the murder of their family patron, Henry Katanga.

The trial date has been set by Justice Isaac Muwata as he engaged Katanga’s lawyers and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a closed-door meeting.

Prosecution contends that businessman Henry Katanga was reportedly shot dead by his wife on November 2, 2023, at their family home on Chwa II Road in Kampala Nakawa Division.

His daughters; Patrica Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwazi are charged with destroying valuable evidence that the prosecution would use to prove their father’s murder while the family’s shamba boy George Amanyire and a male nurse. Mr Charles Otai are charged with being accessories to the murder.

The four were bailed out in February while Molly Katanga; the widow is still held on remand at Luzira women’s prison.

The same judge has fixed April 3, 2024, for hearing of her bail application.