By Gertrude Mutyaba

Masaka Chief Magistrate, Sylvia Nvanungi has set May 15 as the hearing date for the case in which the Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs Vincent Ssempijja demands court costs from Kalungu East MP Francis Katabaazi.

In his petition, Ssempijja is seeking payment of over Shs94 million in costs which he allegedly spent on his lawyers during the vote recount in January 2021.

The Chief Magistrate said that on the said date, the applicant should go through rightful procedures while serving the defendants because the mode which was used to serve Katabaazi was unlawful.

According to her Worship Nvanungi, the applicant ought to serve all the three parties including the Electoral Commission and the Returning Officer before the matter returns.

Kennedy Luwuukya who represented Katabaazi says the case was wrongly reported and said they will be able to give the court their reasons on the next date.

Katabaazi garnered over 12,000 votes against Ssempijja’s 10,000 votes in the January 2021 parliamentary election.