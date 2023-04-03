The International Crimes Division of the High Court has started hearing an application filed by the National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs Allan Sewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya seeking to stay the murder charges against them, pending the determination of a petition they filed before the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of the trial.

The duo and their co-accused are charged with terrorism, murder, and attempted murder following the spate of killings by Machete-wielding assailants that rocked the Greater Masaka region in 2021.

However, the MPs claim that they were tortured by security agencies and are being subjected to illegal double trials on similar offences both before the International Crimes Division and the Masaka Court.

KFM understands that the hearing is before Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka.