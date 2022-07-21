By Ruth Anderah

Buganda Road Court says it still holds Kakwenza’s four sureties despite a request to be relieved of their duties after he fled the country.

The National Unity Platform Party Secretary General David Rubongoya, lawyer Julius Galisonga, Activist Job Kaija and Kololo Secondary School Teacher Annah Ashaba stood surety for novelist Kawenza Rukira Bashaijja on charges of offensive communication.

However, soon after being granted bail, Kakwenza fled the country to allegedly receive treatment for injuries sustained as a result of torture while in detention.

The group was yesterday expected to be officially discharged of their duties, but they were informed that the trial Magistrate Dr Douglas Singiza who has since been appointed a designate Judge of High Court is indisposed.

This was communicated by Grade One Magistrate Fedelis Otwao who adjourned the case until August 26th 2022 and further extended the warrant of arrest issued against Kakwenza.

In April 2022, the trial magistrate Dr Singiza issued a warrant of arrest against Kakwenza’s sureties and ordered them to pay 10 million shillings each in the event that Kakwenza who had been granted a Shs 500,000 cash bail fails to turn up.

However, despite the sureties paying the said monies and request to be discharged, the group is technically still held by Court.

Kakwenza is accused of using his twitter handle @KakwenzaRukira to post a series of tweets about President Yoweri Museveni and first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In one of the tweets, Kakwenza referred to the President as an election thief and in another, he calls Muhoozi overweight and intellectually bankrupt.

But these were seen as an attack on the first family and he was subsequently charged for disturbing the peace of the President and his son with no purpose of legitimate communication.