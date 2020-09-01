Wakiso magistrates court has summoned Kyadondo East MP also NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine to appear and answer charges of giving false information regarding his age to Wakiso Electoral Commission returning officer.

According to the documents signed by the chief magistrate Esther Nakadama Mubiru, Kyagulanyi is to appear before the court on September 16th 2020 at 10 00 am.

Kyagulanyi is to answer several offences including giving false information, obtaining registration by false pretence and uttering false documents.

Yesterday, City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi asked Buganda Road court to issue an arrest warrant against Kyadondo East MP and NUP president Kyagulanyi for allegedly lying about his age.

According to documents filed before Buganda Road court registry, Kyagulanyi is wanted to answer charges relating to making a false declaration before a passport control officer by stating that he was born in 1982 yet there is unrebutted evidence which proves that he was born in 1980.