The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala has summoned Ms. Mary Gorreth Kitutu, Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs, to appear on February 29, 2024, to answer fresh charges. She is accused of causing a financial loss of Shs1.5 billion to the government by failing to conduct peacebuilding activities in the Karamoja sub-region.

Kitutu is jointly charged with Geoffrey Seremba, the accounting officer in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), and Magezi Deogratius, the under secretary and head of the Pacification and Development Program department, and one Tracy Atuhairwe, an accountant from the OPM.

KFM understands that the charges have been sanctioned by the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya.

Between February and June 2022, while serving as Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms. Kitutu allegedly failed to carry out peace-building activities in Karamoja, resulting in the Shs1.5 billion loss.

The development comes after the IGG dropped corruption charges against five other officials from the OPM to maintain Seremba and Magezi for illicitly obtaining benefits by authorizing payment of Shs2.2 billion to various staff for peace-building activities without taking due diligence.

Both Magezi and Serembawere present in court on Wednesday to enter plea on the new charges before Grade One magistrate Christopher Opit who has also maintained their earlier bail terms on the request of their lawyer.

Minister Kitutu is still battling charges related to the theft of 14,500 pieces of iron sheets that were meant to benefit Karamoja vulnerable communities. She will be appearing in court on February 12, 2024, for hearing of the said charges.