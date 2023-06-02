The Anti-Corruption Court has issued criminal summons against State Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi. This is after his failure to appear in court today for mention of his case.

Minister Lugoloobi is facing charges of dealing with suspect property when he was allegedly found in possession of iron sheets that were meant to empower vulnerable Karomoja communities.

He was released on bail and ordered by grade one magistrate, Abert Asiimwe to return to court on today (June 2) to check on the progress of police inquiries.

Lugoloobi has however sent his lawyers John Isabirye and Tonny Tumukunde to inform court that he is away attending official duties in Zambia.

Grade one magistrate, Moses Nabende who sat in for trial magistrate Asiimwe has ordered that Lugolobi appears in court on June 29, 2023, without fail.

Meanwhile, state prosecutor, Sarah Bireke informed court that Investigations are almost complete.