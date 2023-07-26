By Juliet Kigongo | Monitor

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has issued criminal summons against the embattled Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) executive director, Mr David Livingstone Ebiru over bribery allegations.

Mr Ebiru was Wednesday afternoon set to appear in the dock at the Kololo-based court to answer charges relating to his alleged confession that he paid Shs100 million bribe to the National Standards Council (NSC) members in order to retain his job.

However, this did not happen despite the fact that he was driven to the court premises by officials from the Inspectorate of Government. In the courtroom, prosecution led by Mr Rogers Kinobe sought criminal summons after court heard that he could not appear in the dock because he’s still being interrogated. Read more