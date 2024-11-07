Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi has threatened to withdraw forgery charges against a young man accused of forging the signature of Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni.

This comes after the prosecution, led by Lydia Nakato, failed to produce witnesses to testify against the 24-year-old suspect since May 2024.

The magistrate has once again remanded the accused to Luzira Prison until November 27, 2024, stating that if the state fails to produce witnesses on that date, the case will be dismissed for lack of witnesses.

Kenneth Niwamanya, 24, a resident of Bulenga in Wakiso District, faces charges of forgery.

The court heard that Niwamanya had long wished for the First Lady, who also serves as the Minister of Education and Sports, to act as the patron of his organization, Umoja Youth Initiative Development Uganda. This desire allegedly led him to unlawfully write “To Whom It May Concern” letters bearing a scanned signature of the First Lady, which he used in various offices to solicit funds, claiming they were for organizing a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Niwamanya, who is accused of committing the offense on August 22, 2023, was arrested at the Ministry of Education offices in Kampala while carrying the letters with the forged signature.