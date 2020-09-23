

City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise has threatened to dismiss the case of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against Rtd Lt General Henry Tumukunde.

This is after prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire informed court that investigations were still ongoing.

Now the magistrate has given prosecution the last adjournment until October 23rd and if it fails to complete its investigations, he will dismiss the case for want of prosecution.

Tumukunde is battling with unlawful possession of two guns- an AK47 and a pistol and being in possession of 34 rounds of ammunition.

Gen Tumukunde is also charged with one count of treason in which prosecution states that on March 5th 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local TV station in Kampala, he made utterances which were calculated to call for invasion of Uganda by foreign forces and cause an unlawful change of government.