By Abubaker Kirunda

The Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court has dismissed an election petition filed against the Walukuba West ward councilor Nusula Kagoya.

The petition had been filed by the Nup flag bearer and loser Fatuma Nakayenze.

Nakayenze in her petition contended that Kagoya who was the NRM Flag bearer involved in ballot stuffing to win the seat.

However, the Chief Magistrate Catherine Agwello in her ruling revealed that the petitioner failed to provide substantive evidence to support the petition.

She consequently dismissed the petition with costs.