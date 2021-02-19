By Anthony Wekesa and Ephraim Kasozi

The Supreme Court will today hear and decide whether or not to allow former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, extra time to file additional affidavits in support of his petition challenging the victory of President Museveni in the January 14 elections.

The court yesterday issued a hearing notice to Mr Kyagulanyi’s lawyers and the accused parties.

The respondents are Mr Museveni, the ruling National Resistance Movement’s former flag bearer whom the Electoral Commission (EC) declared winner of the January14 election, the EC and the Attorney General.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/court-to-decide-on-bobi-s-additional-affidavits-today-3296776