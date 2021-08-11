By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala High Court is today expected to decide whether or not to issue an order temporarily stopping the government from implementing its decision to install surveillance devices in people’s vehicles and other vessels.

Legal Brains Trust, a non-profit organization petitioned the Court challenging the decision on the ground that it violates a handle of human rights.

The organisation wants the court to issue a temporary injunction restraining the government and all her agents from enforcing the presidential directives, cabinet resolutions, and other documents through which the government wants to execute a programme of compulsory digital surveillance of all motor vehicles and motorcycles pending the determination of their main suit which is challenging the legality of the decision.

They state that the said project will create a chilling effect on freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of movement and a bundle of other rights and freedoms, and is thus detrimental to the public good or welfare or good governance.