The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has set Monday July 5th to rule on the bail applications filed by embattled Members of Parliament; Youth Mutembuli, Cissy Namujju and Paul Akamba.

The MPs who have been on remand at Luzira prison for the past two months, have today made a fresh attempt at seeking bail before Justice Lawrence Gidudu.

MP Mutembuli’s sureties include; Mutibwa Geoffrey Eric, the MP for Bunyole West County, Florence Nebanda, the Woman representative for Butalejja, Stephen Baka Mugabi, his Bukooli North counterpart as well as Namukose Minsa Kirya the principal community development officer Mukono Municipality.

Namujju’s sureties include; Alex Brandon Kintu (Kagoma North), Pamela Amogo (Budaka), Javiira Ssemwanga (Buyamba County, Rakai district and Muhammed Sentayi (Bukoto West) Lwengo District.

While Kamba’s sureties include; Mariam Naigaga (Namutumba District and Maurice Kibarya (Bugabula County South).

Meanwhile further hearing of the main case has been pushed to the 8th and 9th of this August.

Hearing of the said case commenced today with complainant and UHRC chairperson Mariam Wangadya pinning the three of having solicited for a 20% cut from her proposed 2024/2025 budget by promising to have it enhanced by the parliamentary budget committee and finance ministry.

However, Wagandya testified that it was Mutembuli who first solicited for the 5% cut initially before bringing the other two MPs and also had the bribe increased from 5% to 20%.

She then meet president Museveni and revealed to him her dilemma,forcing President Museveni to set up a plan to have the suspects recorded which came to pass.

According to Wangadya, the MPs especially Cissy Namujju who spoke with so much toughness told her that they will consequences if she did not deliver on their bribe since they needed that bribe badly for the coming 2026 general Elections campaigns in order to be re-elected.

However, their lawyers led by Evans Ochenge and Rukutana objected to have the alleged video recording of their clients asking for the said bribe being played in court.

The MPs have since denied the said allegations and have further been remanded.