The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court is today (August 5, 2024) set to rule on the bail applications filed by the embattled Members of Parliament (MPs); Yusuf Mutembuli, Cissy Namujju, and Paul Akamba.

This is after the MPs who have been on remand at Luzira prison for the past two months, presented their sureties before Justice Lawrence Gidudu.

Their sureties included fellow legislators; Florence Nebanda (Woman MP Butalejja), Geoffrey Mutibwa (Bunyole West County), and Alex Brandon Kintu (Kagoma North).

The others are Mariam Naigaga (Namutumba District) and Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South).

Meanwhile, further hearing of the main case is scheduled for August 8th and 9th after it opened on Friday with testimony from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson Mariam Wangadya.

The MPs are accused of soliciting a 20% cut from the Commission’s proposed 2024/2025 budget to influence its enhancement by the parliamentary budget committee and finance ministry.

The MPs have since denied the allegations.