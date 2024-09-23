By Anthony Wesaka

High Court Judge Isaac Muwata will on Thursday rule on whether police form 17A will be relied on in the ongoing trial in which five people are charged in connection with the murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

This was after defence lawyers last week questioned the reliability of the police form 17A, a document used to request DNA analysis, by the acting director of Forensics at the Uganda Police Force, Mr Andrew Kizimula Mubiru.

Defence lawyers claimed they had observed some discrepancies, including the appearance of a missing sample (H) that was not disclosed to them but was included in the evidence submitted to the court. Read more