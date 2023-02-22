High Court in Kampala is today expected to pass a punishment against Isaac Ssenabulya commonly known as Kisunsu, one of social worker, Maria Nagirinya’s killers.

Ssenabulya one of the seven suspects pleaded guilty on Monday, February 20, and asked for leniency. He also apologised to both Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa’s families.

While pleading guilty to 6 counts of kidnap, murder, and robbery, Ssenabulya explained to trial judge Isaac Muwata that he decided to change his plea and accept the charges having learnt a lot and got a change of heart after the 2 years he has spent at Kigo prison.

But prosecutors led by Jonathan Muwaganya asked court to hand him a death penalty as they described him as a danger to society having been part of a gang that kidnapped and murdered 2 innocent Ugandans; Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa.

They explained that even though the death penalty is no longer mandatory in Uganda, it should sometimes be invoked.

It is alleged that on the night of February 28, 2019, Ssenabulya and other people riding motorcycles used toy guns to kidnap Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa as they waited to be opened for at Nagirinya’s home gate in Nabisasiro zone in Lugunjja-Rubaga division.