By Ruth Anderah

Three Court of Appeal Justices have dismissed with costs an election appeal that was challenging the victory of NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi as the Nakawa West member of Parliament.

This was after Shukla’s lawyer Badru Bwango failed to serve the memorandum of appeal in time and the same was not signed by a lawyer.

Now, NUP’S Joel Ssenyonyi is the duly elected member of Parliament representing the people of Nakawa West Constituency.

The Kampala City businessman Shukla Mukesh petitioned the High Court on March 19th, 2021 challenging the victory of Senyonyi.

Mukesh in his petition was citing several irregularities such as reducing his votes, bringing nonregistered voters to participate in the voting exercise as well as ballot staffing among others.

He was also accusing the Electoral Commission of occasioning irregularities when they presented the declaration of result forms that were not signed or witnessed by the presiding officer and based on the same to declare Ssenyonyi a validly elected member of Parliament.

The appeal has been dismissed by three justices Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Steven Musota, and Gashirabaki Christopher.